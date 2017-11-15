Police search for man who may be responsible for 9 Indiana armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOHN, Ind. -- Police in northwest Indiana are searching for a man they said could be responsible for nine armed robberies.

Surveillance video from the Smoothie King in St. John, Ind., shows an encounter among two store employees and the robbery suspect. In the video, the man appears agitated as he directs them to hurry up and hand over money.

Detectives believe he has robbed other small businesses as well in Michigan City, Highland, Griffith and Munster. He has hit businesses with only one or just a couple of employees working.

He has targeted the following types of businesses:

Sandwich shops

Gas station

Candy store

Health food store

Subway -- The most recent happening Monday morning.

The suspect is described as a "scrawny" white male or Hispanic male, about 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 7 and about 140 to 155 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.