Police search for missing Mokena woman

JOLIET, Ill. — Police are searching for a 24-year old woman from Mokena, Ill., who has been missing for three days.

Friends said Katie Kearns was last seen Sunday night, when she finished her bartending shift at Woody’s Bar at 1003 East Washington in Joliet.

She never made it home and never showed up for her other job on Monday morning.

Her Jeep Cherokee is also missing. The license plate number is ZX33462.

Police said Kearns is 4 feet 11 and around 90 to 100 pounds. She has long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a pink White Sox hoodie with blue jeans.

She has a tattoo with the word “Warrior” on her right forearm. She also has a tattoo of a cross on her neck.

Anyone with information should call Joliet police.