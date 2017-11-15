Pat Tomasulo announces new show ‘Man of the People’

CHICAGO — “Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo” is a brand-new half-hour late night comedy show from WGN-TV that will air weekly on Saturday nights from 10-10:30 p.m., launching in late January 2018. The upcoming topical comedy show will have Pat Tomasulo breaking down the week in news, current events and pop culture through a common sense perspective to the “everyman viewer.”

“He’s such a rare talent. We’re excited to showcase him and give him his own outlet,” says News Director Jennifer Lyons. “It’s been 16 years since we’ve produced a program with a studio audience here at WGN…so we’ve gone from one Bozo to the next.”

“I never imagined I’d be hosting a late night show on WGN,” commented Tomasulo. “Honestly, I figured they would have fired me long ago. So, before they finally come to their senses, I’ll do this show. Hopefully it doesn’t accelerate the process.”

Pat Tomasulo joined WGN-TV in 2005 and quickly became a fan favorite. He is one of the main hosts on the top-rated WGN Morning News, creating signature segments like “The Pat-Down” and “The Voice of Reason.” He’s also an accomplished standup comedian, performing in shows all across the country. In 2015, he and his wife, Amy, created “Laugh Your Face Off,” an annual comedy show that’s raised over $625,000 for the Facial Pain Research Foundation and their efforts to cure trigeminal neuralgia.

WGN-TV just hired Executive Producer Doug Karo for “Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo.” Karo has served as executive producer and showrunner for shows on TBS, truTV, SYFY, and Comedy Central. One of Chicago’s Very Own, Karo is a native of Elmhurst and graduated from Columbia College.

WGN-TV is Chicago's Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment.

