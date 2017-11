× North Side restaurant robbed at gunpoint

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who used a gun to rob a North Side restaurant Tuesday night.

The man broke into Summer House, located at 1954 N Halsted Street, through the backdoor at 11:30 p.m.

He walked into a back office where he ordered employees to place money inside a backpack.

Police say he got away with money — but it is unknown how much.