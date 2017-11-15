More rain and a drop in temps ahead for the weekend
-
Rains move in ahead of weekend
-
Rain throughout Sunday, temp drop Tuesday
-
Cold weekend but temps will climb later
-
Warmer weekend but then temps take a dive
-
Temps climb as we head toward weekend
-
-
Temps will drop – but the climb next week
-
Cool, fall weekend ahead
-
Temps climb after cooler weekend
-
Chilly Halloween weekend – and more
-
Cold temps on the way, temps drop to 30s on Friday
-
-
Warmer temps on the way, chance of rain
-
Warm temps, chance of rain Tuesday
-
Rain throughout weekend, t-storms possible