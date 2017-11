Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed during what police say was an attempted robbery Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.

Police say the 21-year-old was in his car with a 17-year-old when suspects in masks approached the car around 2:30 p.m. near 66th and Paulina.

The 21-year-old was stuck in the head then crashed the car into a tree and flipped over.

The 21-year-old was killed. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital.