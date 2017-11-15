Lunchbreak: Spaghetti squash chow mein

Chef Aram Reed
Spaghetti Squash Chow Mein
1 large spaghetti squash
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
10 red & yellow pepper, sliced
5 snow peas, sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, diced
1/4 cup shredded red cabbage and carrots if you’d like
Instructions:
- Cut a spaghetti squash in half length wise and scoop out seeds. Lay skin side up in a 13 x 9 pan, season with oil and salt.
- Bake at 400 degrees for 30-40 minutes, until flesh is very tender. Once done, scoop out flesh with a fork so it breaks apart into strings, set aside.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add onion, carrot, garlic, peppers, ginger, and snow peas. Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in cabbage until heated through, about 1 minute.
- Stir in spaghetti squash and bok choy and sauce mixture until well combined, about 2 minutes.
- Serve immediately.
Sauce
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 teaspoons fish sauce
1/4 cup orange juice
1 teaspoon cornstarch
Instructions:
Bring ingredients to a boil in a pot, turn down and simmer until thickened.