Lunchbreak: Spaghetti squash chow mein

Posted 2:35 PM, November 15, 2017

Chef Aram Reed

Spaghetti Squash Chow Mein

1 large spaghetti squash

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

10 red & yellow pepper, sliced

5 snow peas, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

1/4 cup shredded red cabbage and carrots if you’d like

Instructions:

  1. Cut a spaghetti squash in half length wise and scoop out seeds. Lay skin side up in a 13 x 9 pan, season with oil and salt.
  2. Bake at 400 degrees for 30-40 minutes, until flesh is very tender. Once done, scoop out flesh with a fork so it breaks apart into strings, set aside.
  3. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add onion, carrot, garlic, peppers, ginger, and snow peas.  Cook, stirring often, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in cabbage until heated through, about 1 minute.
  4. Stir in spaghetti squash and bok choy and sauce mixture until well combined, about 2 minutes.
  5. Serve immediately.

Sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1/4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Instructions:

Bring ingredients to a boil in a pot, turn down and simmer until thickened.