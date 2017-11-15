× Has Chicago’s heaviest snow of the season ever occurred in November or in April?

Tom Gregg, Niles

Yes, indeed it has, but only a few times in the 133-year period of Chicago snowfall records that date from the autumn of 1884 to the present. Chicago’s snowiest months are December, January and February on average, and occasionally March, and those are the months during which the heaviest single snow of the season usually falls. On rare occasions, however, the season’s heaviest snow has occurred in November or April, and this has happened nine times: five times in November and four in April. The most recent occurrence was a snowstorm that delivered 11.2 inches of snow on Nov. 20-21, 2015. That storm, accompanied at times by lightning and thunder, crippled the city for a couple of days.

