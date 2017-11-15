× Elk Grove Village raises tobacco purchasing age to 21

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — If you want to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products in Elk Grove Village, you’ll have to be at least 21 years old.

It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

Chicago and many other suburbs have passed similar “Tobacco 21” ordinances including Evanston, Oak Park, Highland Park, Naperville, Deerfield, Maywood, Lincolnshire, Vernon Hills, Berwyn, Buffalo Grove and unincorporated Lake County.

The Elk Grove Village mayor had previously tried to ban tobacco in the altogether, but that ban failed.

42.003918 -87.970346