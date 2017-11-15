‘Disney World of beer’ boasts 1200 different brews – to get you through the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- If you love specialty beers, we've got a shop for you.

Bitter Pops has been described as the Disney World of craft beer.

The Lakeview store and tasting room has been turning beer drinkers into craft beer connoisseurs since it opened its doors just over a year ago.

With over 1200 beers to choose from, it has one of the largest cold craft beer selections in the country. Not sure what you like? No problem. Bitter Pops allows customers to try any beer they like before committing to a six pack.

Right now it's stout season and many customers come in to get advice on how to pair different beers with Thanksgiving and holiday dinners.

For the first time this year, Bitter Pops is selling an advent beer box. That's right, just like the kind you had as a kid where you pull the window back to get a piece of chocolate. Only this is the adult version, with each countdown window, hiding a different handpicked craft beer from around the world. The boxes are a limited supply and will be sold through November 30th at their Lakeview storefront.

For more information or to order online, you can head to www.bitterpoops.com.