× Cook Co. State’s Attorney to dismiss 18 convictions

COOK CO. – The Cook County State’s Attorney plans to drop all charges against 15 men who said they were framed by corrupt former cop Sgt. Ronald Watts and his team of officers.

Officials are expected to dismiss the charges Thursday morning.

The 15 men together had 18 convictions. All of them were convicted in 2003 to 2008 for drug crimes and have all served their respective sentences.

The men allege that Watts and his team of officers planted the drugs on them, framed them and falsified police reports.

Watts and one of his officers were indicted in 2012 and later pled guilty.