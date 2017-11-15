Chicago police officer, volunteers help veteran renovate his newsstand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For the past seven years, Air Force veteran Anthony Johnson has been selling newspapers out of a beaten up stand at the corner of Milwaukee and Faragutt. Chicago Police Lieutenant John Garrido connected with Anthony about a year ago and decided to give Anthony a better place to sell his newspapers.

Garrido posted a Facebook Live video asking for help. Volunteers stepped up, and they spent the last few weeks transforming this stand.

All of this was done with the help of local sponsors like Tony Marino of Marino Jeep. They took Johnson to the local Dick's Sporting Goods and bought Johnson all new winter attire to help him stay warm.

Johnson makes about $120 a week from his newsstand, and most of the time, he's just trying to by. He says he sleeps outdoors more often than indoors. So, John set up a GoFundMe account to help with Anthony's living expenses.

"While this is not a long term fix, our hope is this will give Anthony a chance to get a leg up to take care of himself down the road. We will also look into other resources that may be available to him as a vet," the GoFundMe page says.

Today, the newsstand looks brand new, and artist Peter Bucks is painting two murals on the stand.

The new and improved newsstand will be unveiled Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.