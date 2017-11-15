Chicago pizza is better than New York pizza, NYC mayor’s spokesman says

NEW YORK — The New York City mayor’s press secretary Eric Phillips has put in his vote: Chicago pizza is the best pizza in America, and it’s not even close. He made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, and New Yorkers aren’t happy.

This is the best pizza in the United States and it’s not close. pic.twitter.com/wnKBUjuHkl — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) November 12, 2017

The tweet was a photo of Chicago-style deep dish pizza from Pequod’s with the caption, “this is the best pizza in the United States and it’s not close.”

Philips got many critical replies including a tweet by Politico reporter Dan Goldberg.

“No. I won’t stand for this. First – that’s not pizza. Second – there is so much better on Staten Island Brooklyn and yes Queens,” Goldberg said.

Philips held his ground and said Chicago pizza is “way better.”

Nah. Some good stuff on SI and a little in south BK, but this is better. Way better. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) November 12, 2017

Goldberg then insisted that Chicago deep dish is not a pizza. It’s actually a casserole.

It’s not pizza. It’s a casserole. Real New Yorkers know. https://t.co/voPlGglDMG — Dan Goldberg (@DanCGoldberg) November 12, 2017

Philips explained that he’s lived in New York City for more than 12 years, but Chicago pizza is still better.

“The flat, foldable, salt-less pizza is fine. I eat a lot of it. But it’s not as good as Chicago pizza. It’s like salisbury steak vs. actual steak. Sorry,” Philips said.

Other Twitter users joined the argument and said Chicago can keep Philips.

I've been in NYC for 30 years (my entire life). Chicago can keep you. — CJ Lengua (@mrcarmine) November 14, 2017

Living here doesn't make you a New Yorker, apparently. Chicago makes amazing cheese and tomato pie, leave pizza to the pros. — (((Benjamin Yee))) (@yben) November 14, 2017

At least Philips knows where to find pizza if he has to leave New York.

