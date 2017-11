It’s a sign of the season. Chicago’s ice rinks open Friday!

New this year, is free admission at seven ice rinks that the Chicago Park District operates in neighborhoods.

Admission is always free at the Ribbon Rink at Maggie Daley Park as well as at Millennium Park.

However, skate rentals are increasing.

Also Friday, the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. in Millennium Park.