Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Oklahoma City

* The Thunder won the earlier meeting between the teams this season, 101-69 in Chicago on October 28. Chicago has won the last two meetings between the teams in Oklahoma City.

* The Bulls have lost four straight games and are 2-9 through 11 games of a season for the first time since they dropped nine of their first 11 games in 2007-08.

* The Thunder have won back-to-back contests and are looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

* Paul George is averaging 39.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists over his last two games, shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 57.9 percent from three in those contests.

* Carmelo Anthony, who sat out Oklahoma City’s victory over the Mavericks on Sunday, has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games against the Bulls.

* Bobby Portis has averaged 19.3 points and 10.0 rebounds coming off the bench in his three games since returning from an 8-game suspension to start the season. Portis has scored 20+ points and grabbed 10+ rebounds in two of those contests, and he has two of the four 20-10 games by a reserve this season.