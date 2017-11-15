× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday vs. NY Rangers

* The Rangers doubled up the Oilers, 4-2, at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, winning their sixth straight game overall – the longest win streak in the league this season. The last time the Blueshirts had a longer win streak was October 25 – November 15, 2015 when they put together a nine-gamer.

* Chicago lost, 7-5, to New Jersey on Sunday night, dropping its second straight home tilt, and falling to 1-3-1 in the last five games at United Center overall. The Blackhawks had won 30 straight regular-season games when scoring five or more goals (last loss was November 4, 2015 – lost 6-5 to St. Louis in overtime).

* These clubs split their season series in 2016-17, each beating the other on the road by a single goal. New York has won four straight games vs. Chicago at United Center, with all four victories coming by one marker.

* Rick Nash lit the lamp twice Saturday, potting a goal in his second straight game, and giving him five markers in his last seven contests (had one goal in first 11 games of the season). Nash has just two goals in his last 18 skates vs. the Blackhawks.

* Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist Sunday night, giving him 12 points (4g, 8a) in nine games at United Center this year (2g, 3a in nine road games in 2017-18). Kane has just two points (both assists) in his last six skates vs. the Rangers overall.

* The Rangers have clicked on 25.8 percent of their power-play opportunities in 2017-18 – third best in the NHL. Chicago has converted just 14.3 percent of its chances with the man-advantage this season (fourth worst in the league).