8 puppies rescued from abandoned truck, reunited with mom

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Eight puppies were rescued and reunited with their mother on Tuesday, an Indiana animal shelter said.

Lakeshore Paws posted the story on their Facebook page.

The shelter said they rescued a stray dog and brought her to the shelter. They noticed she was scared and wouldn’t move while in her kennel. After a trip to the vet, they found out she had given birth to puppies only a few weeks prior. Volunteers then rushed to find her babies.

The eight dogs, five girls and three boys, were found under an abandoned truck.

The dogs are now with their mother and will be available for adoption when they are old enough.

For more information about adoption or about the shelter, visit their website.