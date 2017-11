× 35-year-old man shot in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was shot in the city’s Little Village neighborhood on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the man was next to a car near on the 2400 block of South Washtenaw around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown man exited another vehicle and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.