SAN JUAN -- WGN's own Ana Belaval is back in her native Puerto Rico this week.

Ana is taking a look at the destruction caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria as cleanup and recovery continues across the island.

Today, she showed us a town strongly affected by the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, and the emotional reunion with her family after she surprised them in their home.

To help or donate, go to:

Mano A Mano "Hand to Hand for Puerto Rico" - GoFundMe.com