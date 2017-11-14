Viral photo captures Walmart cashier helping nervous man count change

In any checkout line, it’s hard not to be annoyed if the customer in front of you is taking too long, but one woman’s viral Facebook post shows that patience and kindness go a long way, especially at Walmart.

Spring Bowlin witnessed her Walmart cashier taking her time to help a customer count change. Bowlin posted a photo of the encounter on Facebook where it has over 20,000 shares and more than 30,000 likes. In the photo’s caption, she recounted the story.

Bowlin was standing behind a man in the checkout line when he took out change to pay for his purchase. The man nervously apologized to the cashier and Bowlin, but the cashier assured the man it was okay.

“This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together,” the cashier told the man. Then, they counted the change together.

Once the man had left, Bowlin thanked the cashier for being so patient with him.

“You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby,” the cashier told Bowlin. “What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.”

“I want to be more like her,” Bowlin wrote.