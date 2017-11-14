UIC Men’s Soccer makes a pre-NCAA Tournament stop on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a second-straight year, the best in the Horizon League on the pitch can be found on the West Side of Chicago.

UIC men's soccer won their second-straight tournament championship to clinch an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. They'll be in Madison to take on Wisconsin in the first round this Thursday.

Before making the trip up north, the team decided to make a stop in the studios of Sports Feed to discuss their season and the tournament ahead.

Head coach Sean Phillips and midfielder Oscar Gonzalez talked with Jarrett Payton about the year and you can watch their discussion in the video above.