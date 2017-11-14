Suburban family honors late child with call for random acts of kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- We've all heard of random acts of kindness, but one family from Aurora is taking it to a whole new level.

When Brittney and Scott Samek lost their infant son just five days after he was born, their world was turned upside down. It was the kindness shown by family and friends that helped them get through in the weeks that followed.

It also ultimately inspired them to pay that kindness forward. On the anniversary of what would be their son Maverick's first birthday, they created a Facebook page in his name. They titled it Memories for Maverick and asked people to do one random act of kindness and post it in his memory.

A day later, posts began pouring in.

Within a couple months a handful of small acts erupted into a feed of thousands. From quarters taped to a vending machine, to flowers left on cars, treats delivered to nurses, the acts of kindness began to ripple through their entire town.

The family said with each new post, came healing and knowing the memory of their son was living on through kind acts.