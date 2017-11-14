‘Stuff yourself’ with Stove Top stuffing pants this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Thanksgiving, Kraft's Stove Top stuffing mix is helping you "stuff yourself" with a special pair of Thanksgiving pants.

Their "Thanksgiving Dinner Pants" are sweatpants with a stuffing-print waistband that will expand as you do. They can stretch to nearly two times their original size, so you can feel free to go for that second helping of mashed potatoes, or turkey, or the whole table really.

According to People Magazine, Stove Top is taking their pants one step past your Thanksgiving table. They're donating $10,000 of the proceeds to Feeding America.

If you're tired of spending Thanksgiving in constricting pants and want to help a good cause, these stretchy pants are available online for $19.98.