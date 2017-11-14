Shane Riordan discusses the Bears after another loss to the Packers on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, what looks like a great opportunity for the Bears is squandered yet again.

As usual, a loss to the short-handed Packers has now brought more questions about John Fox's team moving forward than answers. At 3-6, who can blame fans for losing faith in likely the seventh-straight Bears' squad to miss the NFL Playoffs.

Shane Riordan of 670 The Score was one of those who watched the 23-16 loss to Green Bay on Sunday, wondering at times why certain decisions were made. He discussed that on Sports Feed Tuesday night with Jarrett Payton as the guys talked about a number of topics on the team.

