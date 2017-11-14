× Report: FBI tapes link former Chicago Cop to deadly fire

CHICAGO — A former Chicago police officer turned mob associate may be responsible for the death of a suburban restaurant owner five years ago.

The body of Giacomo Ruggirello was found in his burned out home in Highland Park in 2012.

That same day his restaurant was robbed and a safe was stolen.

The case was never solved.

The Chicago Tribune now reports that undercover FBI recordings made same day as the deadly fire point to mobster Steven Mandell.

The tapes were made in an separate sting operation targeting Mandell for plotting to torture, rob and kill wealthy businessmen.

Two sources tell the Tribune that Mandell was caught on video talking about the fire.

Mandell was convicted in 2014 for planning to attack a businessman in Riverside.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

The FBI and Highland Park police declined to comment on the Tribune report.