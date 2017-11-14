Progress in Puerto Rico: Ana checks in on the town of Comerio  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico nearly two months ago sending the island into a darkened devastation.

Nearly three and a half million residents are facing huge challenges every day as they try to recover.

More than two thousand remain in emergency shelters.

WGN’s own Ana Belaval grew up in Puerto Rico and she's returned to her homeland to share their stories with us.

Today she traveled to the town of Comerio in the center of the island.

She's also been checking in throughout her journey on social media.

Nature is so much stronger than us. Regrowth everywhere. #hopeful #esperanza #puertorico #puertoricoselevanta #puertoricodepie #chicago A post shared by AnaBelaval (@ana.belaval) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Military truck delivering water. #sanjuan #puertorico #recovery A post shared by AnaBelaval (@ana.belaval) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Ana took time out to wish her photographer Hector Betancourt a happy birthday as well.

The day started with sunrise.