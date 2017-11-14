Progress in Puerto Rico: Ana checks in on the town of Comerio  

Posted 7:11 PM, November 14, 2017, by and

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico nearly two months ago  sending the island into a darkened devastation.

Nearly three and a half million residents are facing huge challenges every day  as they try to recover.

More than two thousand remain in emergency shelters.

WGN’s own Ana Belaval grew up in Puerto Rico  and she's returned to her homeland to share their stories with us.

Today she traveled to the town of Comerio  in the center of the island.

She's also been checking in throughout her journey on social media.

 

Military truck delivering water. #sanjuan #puertorico #recovery

A post shared by AnaBelaval (@ana.belaval) on

Ana took time out to wish her photographer Hector Betancourt a happy birthday as well.

The day started with sunrise.

 