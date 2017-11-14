Preckwinkle proposed layoffs, budget cuts for 2018

CHICAGO–Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has proposed $200 million in budget cuts.

The cuts would come by laying off mid-level managers, holding off on raises and requiring workers to take unpaid days off.

Nearly $50 million would be saved by eliminating 1,000 open jobs.

The biggest number of layoffs would affect the offices of Sheriff Tom Dart and Circuit Court Judge Tim Evans.

Both Dart and Evans are pushing back, saying they haven’t agreed to the cuts.

Preckwinkle says the cuts would help make up the revenue that the failed sweetened beverage tax was expected to bring in next year.