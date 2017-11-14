Portillo’s now delivering to more homes

This is not a drill.

Portillo has expanded it delivery.

Repeat. This is not a drill.

Portillo’s announced today it will now deliver to more homes, “For those days when your couch is calling – and so is a cake shake.”

Their social media accounts announced the news saying:

Wait no more. We’re at your door! That’s right. Portillo’s famous food can now be delivered to your door! Our entire menu is now available for delivery at participating locations nationwide. For those days when your couch is calling – and so is a cake shake.

Portillo’s is teaming up with Door Dash to make these dreams come true.

The announcement also notes: “All Portillo’s restaurants except IL-Normal, IL-Rockford and IN-Merrillville are available for delivery.”

Delivery is available in all but just a few location and there is a flat fee of $5 on orders over $15.

You can order through the resturant’s app or online.​