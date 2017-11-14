Police investigating surge in carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A spike in carjackings has the Chicago approaching 800 for the year.

The latest occurred Monday night in the 800 block of North Racine. The victim notified police are notified and the suspects are arrested after a brief chase and crash.

It was one of 15 over the last two days.

Today Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson addressed the matter saying these crimes are being given high priority.

Police also advise not to leave the keys in your car.

Police say most of these cars stolen are then used in other crimes.