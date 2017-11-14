Nurses help sneak dying man’s dog into hospital for final goodbye

MISSOURI — David King’s hospital had a no pets policy, but that didn’t stop David’s family and nurses from bringing his beloved dog “Lil Fee” in for one last goodbye.

“My grandpa loved his dog Lil Fee; she would follow him around everywhere. He would bring her everywhere he could,” King’s granddaughter Ellie Miguel told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Ellie told Yahoo her grandpa had been battling cancer for several years, but this time, the cancer took over his whole body.

David didn’t know if he’d be able to come home and see Lil’ Fee again, so his wife Cindy took matters into her own hands. She snuck Lil Fee into the hospital with the help of some nurses.

My grandpa is losing his battle with cancer so the nurses helped my grandma sneak their dog into the hospital to say goodbye😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9EW7QGoCtZ — El (@elliemigueel) November 7, 2017

Ellie posted pictures of David and Lil Fee’s last reunion on Twitter with the caption, “My grandpa is losing his battle with cancer so the nurses helped my grandma sneak their dog into the hospital to say goodbye.”

Ellie told Yahoo that her grandma Cindy had posted pictures of Lil Fee around the hospital room, and David’s nurses encouraged Cindy to bring Lil Fee in for one last visit.

With the nurses’ help, Cindy was able to sneak to sneak Lil Fee inside the hospital in a big purse. Thanks to them, David was able to say goodbye to his dog before he passed away last Wednesday.

“For the first time that day, he moved his arm in attempts to pet his Lil Fee,” Ellie told Yahoo. “It was a moment I’ll never forget.”