New law passed to better protect hotel staff against harassment

CHICAGO -- Chicago’s hotel workers are celebrating a new city ordinance protecting them from on-the-job sexual harassment.

A union survey of Chicago hospitality workers found 58 percent experienced sexual harassment from guests.

Housekeepers have had guests expose themselves by flashing or answering their hotel room door naked.

Union reps say only one in three incidents are reported to hotel management.

Hotels have 60 days to put in place anti-sexual harassment policies, including installation of a panic button system that workers direct access to call for help.