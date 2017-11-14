× McNugget dispute sends women through the drive-thru window

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A dispute over a McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets order got physical inside a drive-thru window.

The manager said two women pulled up to the drive-thru in Indianapolis. They said they hadn’t been given all of the nuggets they ordered. The manager says the women placed an order for four nuggets, not 10, and even showed them the receipt.

The manager told them if they wanted more nuggets, they’d have to drive around and order again.

That’s when the women jumped through the window and started throwing punches. Another customer recorded the whole thing.

The manager wasn’t hurt but the women damaged the cash register and knocked over a tea stand.