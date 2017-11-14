Man accidentally shoots stepchildren while cleaning gun

ATLANTA, GA — A man is facing charges of reckless conduct after he accidentally shot his two stepchildren while cleaning his gun on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the home in the 1900 block of Piedmont Circle.

According to police, 27-year-old Brandon Vicks, was cleaning his gun when it discharged. A bullet then struck his 10-year-old stepson in the left hand and arm. The bullet then ricocheted and struck his 13-year-old stepson above the right eye.

Both children were taken to Egleston Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other children were inside of the house at the time the gun went off but none were injured.

Vicks was arrested and is facing two counts of reckless conduct.