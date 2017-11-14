Lunchbreak: Autumn quinoa and apple salad with kale

Executive Chef Juan Martinez

The Edgewater

1001 Wisconsin Place

Madison, Wisconsin

(608) 535-8200

www.theedgewater.com

Autumn Quinoa and Apple Salad with Kale

Ingredients:

3/4 cup cooked quinoa grain

2 oz roasted butternut squash

1 fresh apple of your choosing

1/2 cup kale, organic if possible

1 fresh pomegranate

1 tsp dried cranberries

1 Tbs fresh parsley

1 oz toasted walnuts

1 oz shaved sheep milk cheese, aged

1 oz cider vinaigrette

as needed, sea salt and black pepper

Directions:

Clean kale and remove ribs. Cut kale into bite sized pieces. “Massage” some dressing into the kale 10 minutes in advance. Add quinoa, shaved apple, walnuts, cranberries and pomegranate seeds. Add more vinaigrette and salt and pepper to taste.

Plate salad and present with cheese as last ingredient.

Quinoa

Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked quinoa grain

1 tsp minced onion

1 tsp minced celery

1 tsp minced parsnip

1 1/2 cups cold water

1/2 cup apple juice or cider

1 bay leaf

as needed, sea salt and black pepper

Directions:

In a small pot, cook onion, celery and parsnip with a small amount of oil until soft (about 5 minutes on low heat), stirring as needed to prevent browning. Add quinoa and remaining ingredients. Bring to a low simmer. Cook until liquids are absorbed and quinoa grains begin to pop open, about 20 minutes. Remove from pan and cool until needed.

Caramelized Honey and Cider Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

4 Tbs honey

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tsp shallot, minced

1 tsp fresh thyme

1 cup oil

as needed, sea salt and black pepper

Directions:

In a small pot, heat honey over medium heat. After about 10 minutes, the honey should be caramelized and a little darker than when started. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Add remaining ingredients. Adjust seasoning.