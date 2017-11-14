Lunchbreak: Autumn quinoa and apple salad with kale

Executive Chef Juan Martinez
The Edgewater
1001 Wisconsin Place
Madison, Wisconsin
(608) 535-8200
www.theedgewater.com
Autumn Quinoa and Apple Salad with Kale
Ingredients:
3/4 cup cooked quinoa grain
2 oz roasted butternut squash
1 fresh apple of your choosing
1/2 cup kale, organic if possible
1 fresh pomegranate
1 tsp dried cranberries
1 Tbs fresh parsley
1 oz toasted walnuts
1 oz shaved sheep milk cheese, aged
1 oz cider vinaigrette
as needed, sea salt and black pepper
Directions:
Clean kale and remove ribs. Cut kale into bite sized pieces. “Massage” some dressing into the kale 10 minutes in advance. Add quinoa, shaved apple, walnuts, cranberries and pomegranate seeds. Add more vinaigrette and salt and pepper to taste.
Plate salad and present with cheese as last ingredient.
Quinoa
Ingredients:
1 cup uncooked quinoa grain
1 tsp minced onion
1 tsp minced celery
1 tsp minced parsnip
1 1/2 cups cold water
1/2 cup apple juice or cider
1 bay leaf
as needed, sea salt and black pepper
Directions:
In a small pot, cook onion, celery and parsnip with a small amount of oil until soft (about 5 minutes on low heat), stirring as needed to prevent browning. Add quinoa and remaining ingredients. Bring to a low simmer. Cook until liquids are absorbed and quinoa grains begin to pop open, about 20 minutes. Remove from pan and cool until needed.
Caramelized Honey and Cider Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
4 Tbs honey
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tsp shallot, minced
1 tsp fresh thyme
1 cup oil
as needed, sea salt and black pepper
Directions:
In a small pot, heat honey over medium heat. After about 10 minutes, the honey should be caramelized and a little darker than when started. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Add remaining ingredients. Adjust seasoning.