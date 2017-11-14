× How do the waves roll in off Lake Michigan on both shores (west and east shores)? Where do they switch directions?

Dear Tom,

How do the waves roll in off Lake Michigan on both shores (west and east shores)? Where do they switch directions?

— Joe Wade, Palatine

Dear Joe,

The waves “shift directions” at the shore. Here’s an example. Let’s say the wind over Lake Michigan has been blowing from north to south for a couple of days. The waves are doing the same, moving from north to south. On the west shore of the lake, here in Chicago, for example, the waves at the shore will be coming in from the northeast or even east. But on the east shore, at Muskegan, Mich., for example, the waves will be breaking from the northwest or west. This is so because waves “feel” the depth of the water and move more slowly in very shallow water. Waves near the shore consequently slow down their forward speed and appear to turn in toward the shore.