Growing homelessness in Chicago caused by lack of permanent housing, resources

CHICAGO -- By one estimate, more than 80,000 Chicagoans are struggling with homelessness. Think about it--that would be the entire population of a city like Champaign.
About 18,000 of them are Chicago Public School students. Housing advocates say it's a growing problem we cannot address, unless we acknowledge the tremendous need.
In Tuesday's Cover Story, WGN's Gaynor Hall looks at homelessness in Chicago.
For more information, visit the following links:
cityofchicago.org
homelessshelterdirectory.org
chicagohomeless.org
acasanorte.org
prideactiontank.org
windycitymediagroup.com
bootstrapvillages.com
casscommunity.org/tinyhomes/
