Growing homelessness in Chicago caused by lack of permanent housing, resources

CHICAGO -- By one estimate, more than 80,000 Chicagoans are struggling with homelessness. Think about it--that would be the entire population of a city like Champaign.

About 18,000 of them are Chicago Public School students. Housing advocates say it's a growing problem we cannot address, unless we acknowledge the tremendous need.

In Tuesday's Cover Story, WGN's Gaynor Hall looks at homelessness in Chicago.

Producer Pam Grimes and Photojournalists Mike D'Angelo, Reed Nolan and Kevin Doellmann contributed to this report.