Chicago radio legend, Kevin Matthews, discusses his new book ‘Broken Mary: A Journey of Hope’

Former ABC and CBS radio personality, Kevin Matthews, joined the morning news screw to talk about his struggle with Multiple Sclerosis, his radio career, and faith in his new book, “"Broken Mary: A Journey of Hope." The book is now available for purchase through his website: https://brokenmary.com/the-book.
