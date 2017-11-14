× 2 separate attacks by group of teens near Columbia College, Roosevelt University: police

CHICAGO — A campus safety alert has been issued for Columbia College and Roosevelt University after two separate attacks by large groups of teens.

The first happened on November 9 near Michigan and Balbo.

Victims said they were approached by a group of seven teenagers.

One victim was stuck in the head, and the suspects ran off with their property.

A similar attack was reported Sunday night near Michigan and Congress.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with robbery in that attack.