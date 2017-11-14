2 separate attacks by group of teens near Columbia College, Roosevelt University: police
CHICAGO — A campus safety alert has been issued for Columbia College and Roosevelt University after two separate attacks by large groups of teens.
The first happened on November 9 near Michigan and Balbo.
Victims said they were approached by a group of seven teenagers.
One victim was stuck in the head, and the suspects ran off with their property.
A similar attack was reported Sunday night near Michigan and Congress.
A 16-year-old girl was charged with robbery in that attack.