Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody after a carjacking that ended with a police chase.

A car was stolen around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Racine Avenue in the city's River West neighborhood.

Police followed the stolen car, and the chase ended in Oak Park near the Eisenhower Expressway.

A weapon was also found at the scene.

This is the 15th carjacking in the last two days across the Chicago area, at least five were reported on Monday.