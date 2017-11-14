$11.14 a night deal at Conrad Chicago hotel sold out

CHICAGO — The incredible $11.14 a night deal being offered by a downtown Chicago hotel is SOLD OUT!

The Conrad Chicago, located at 101 E. Erie St., was offering an overnight stay for $11.14 for its birthday, which is on Nov. 14 or 11/14.

Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, people could call to book the special room rate. When WGN/CLTV weatherman Mike Janssen called the hotel at 12:11 p.m., he received a recording that the deal was already sold out.

Just before 1 p.m., the hotel confirmed the sold out offer. However, you can still book the hotel’s other, slightly more expensive promotional rate of $111.40 a night.

Our $11.40 offer is Sold Out. We are offering an additional promotion rate of $111.40. Call 1-844-676-2522 or book online to receive this offer: https://t.co/n2zKyRyxlJ — Conrad Chicago (@conradchicago) November 14, 2017