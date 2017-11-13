Was October 26, 1985 a fairly nice day?

Dear Tom,

My late husband and I got married on Oct. 26, 1985, and as I remember it was a fairly nice day. We didn’t have to wear coats or jackets for the late afternoon ceremony. Can you refresh my memory?

Patricia Minkler

Dear Patricia,

Your memory is absolutely correct. Oct. 26, 1985, was involved in a multi-day period of mild daytime temperatures that began on the 21st of the month and continued through the 27th. High temperatures were in the 60s on five of the seven days in that period and in the lower 70s on the 24th and 26th.

Specifically on the 26th, the high temperature at O’Hare International Airport was 70 degrees, the low 45 and there was no rain. At Midway Airport the high was 72, the low 48. It was a beautiful day and weather historian Frank Wachowski adds that the day was 100 percent sunny.