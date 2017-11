× VIDEO: Semi-truck driver nearly hits boy in Norway

HALLINGDAL, NORWAY — A terrifying video showed a very close call for a child in Norway.

The dashcam video was released Monday of a truck nearly hitting a boy.

In the video, you can see the child just getting off the school bus back in June, when he runs across the road, and almost gets hit by a semi-truck.

The truck driver slammed on the brakes and missed the child by mere inches.

The child was not hurt.