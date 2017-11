× Small plane makes emergency landing in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A small plane had to make an emergency landing in Grayslake.

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna reported engine problems late Sunday afternoon.

He landed the plane at campbell airport in Grayslake, but came short about 150 feet from the runway.

The pilot got out unharmed.

No one else was on board.