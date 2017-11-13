× Progress in Puerto Rico after hurricanes: Ana arrives

WGN’s own Ana Belaval is in Puerto Rico this week.

As a native, Ana is taking a look at the progress that’s been made and the work left to be done following the destruction of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Ana arrived Monday afternoon.

Fueling up on cheese and guava quecito and Puerto Rican coffee. Sponsoring local products😉 #shoplocal #consumiendoloqueelpaísproduce #puertorico #chicago #toabaja A post shared by AnaBelaval (@ana.belaval) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Before she left she check in from the airport. She spoke with a fellow traveler Denisse, from Villa Park, who was planning to take supplies including generators to Puerto Rico.

Denisse was unable to bring the generators however.

But through the power of social media, she received good news.