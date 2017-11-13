× Police search for missing Chicago chef

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who has been missing for several days.

Police say Luis Mercader is a chef at Roister restaurant.

His family says he was last seen Thursday at Urbanbelly restaurant, where his backpack was found.

He is a native of Puerto Rico and his family says he was planning a benefit for the victims of Hurricane Maria.

He has a beard, mustache, pierced ears and a tattoo on his arm.

He is known to frequent several places near the Fulton Market.