JAPAN — Police are investigating a stray cat for attempted murder.

An 82-year old woman was found by her daughter last week with more than a dozen cuts to her face.

Some of the wounds were severe and needed emergency medical treatment.

The woman is bedridden and unable to speak.

Police first thought someone had broken into her home but then noticed some of the cuts looked like cat scratches.

They’re now testing blood discovered on stray cat found near the woman’s home.