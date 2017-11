× Man shot in attempted robbery near DePaul University

CHICAGO — A safety alert has been issued at DePaul University after someone was shot near the campus Sunday night.

Police say a man was walking in an alley in the 900 block of West Fullerton when he was approached by someone who attempted to rob him.

The suspect then shot the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

So far, no one is in custody.