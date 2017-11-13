Lunchbreak: Mashed sweet potatoes and cornbread

Chef Mitch Liebovich

Wrigley BBQ

3555 N. Broadway

Chicago

(773) 472-1227

wrigleybbq.com

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

6 sweet potatoes (peeled and cut into quarters)

2 cups of heavy cream

1 stick of butter

1 cup of brown sugar

2 teaspoons of salt

pinch of black pepper

2 Tablespoons of Cinnamon

2 teaspoons of nutmeg

1 cup of mini marshmallows

Directions:

In a medium to large stock pot, fill water half way and put to high heat to boil water. After water is boiling, carefully add the sweet potatoes into the water and let cook for about 20-30 minutes or until they are fork tender. Remove from heat and drain the potatoes. Put hot potatoes in a large mixing bowl and add butter and heavy cream. The heat will melt the butter. Use heavy whisk or hand blender to combine the butter, cream and potatoes. Next add the sugar, salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and lastly the marshmallows. Continue to combine until the marshmallows have completely melted and combined. Serves about 8-12.

Cornbread

Ingredients:

6 whole eggs

4 cups of buttermilk

1/2 pound of butter (2 sticks)

3 cups of sugar

1.5 teaspoons of salt

1.5 teaspoons of baking soda

3 cups of flour

3 cups of cornmeal

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium saucepan melt the butter and then add the sugar and whisk to combine. In a separate bowl whisk the eggs and then add the buttermilk and the baking soda. Let sit and let buttermilk and baking soda activate for about 5-10 minutes. Then add the flour, cornmeal and salt and combine until well blended. Coat muffin tin well with pan coating spray, butter or vegetable shortening so the cornbread does not stick. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until tops have set and are firm to touch.