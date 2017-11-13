Iconic Boeing 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ says farewell with memorable sendoff​​

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s something we’ve heard so many times--air travel just isn’t what it used to be.

For now, there are still 747s in the sky. Most of them are being used as cargo planes or by foreign airlines. But newer two engine planes, like the 777 and the Dreamliner are now preferred for passenger travel. They go just as far and use less fuel than the 747.

Recently, United marked the moment the plane the changed air travel said goodbye.

Forty-seven years ago, Chicago’s own hometown airline made its first flight of the 747, the first long-range, wide bodied jumbo jet.

The first flight from San Francisco to Honolulu was July 23, 1970.

Just weeks ago, United paid tribute to the aircraft one last time with one last flight. Crew from the first flight were on hand as well as passengers and fans. Each person had with their own connection to the “Queen of the Skies.”

The flight sold out in just two hours.

Many stories were shared aboard the final flight, from the first crew members in 1970 to the final ones.

Nearly five decades of history were shared during the final five-hour flight. The plane touched down in Honolulu for a final aloha. And as the Queen of the Skies came to rest, her iconic form stood proud for the years of memories made, years of flight, making the world more united.

What happens to those retired 747s? They will be brought to what’s known as the “airplane graveyard” in the Mojave Desert.