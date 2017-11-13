Hoover shares old training videos from the 80’s !

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I used to do a lot of training films for companies like Whirlpool back in the 1980's in Southwest Michigan. I also did some local commercials, too.

I found some of them on VHS recently and grabbed an old VCR and had a great laugh.

If you can't laugh at yourself, then how can you laugh at anybody else? I think people see the human side of you when you do that.

Plus, it brought back some good memories.

So take a look around your house and see what kind of old tapes you find of yourself back in the day. I think you'll get a kick out of it.